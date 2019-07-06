

SANDY L. FANARIS, 72, went home to be with Jesus on Friday, June 28, 2019, after a courageous battle with cancer. Sandy was born November 25, 1946, to the late Howard D. Smith and Helen Smith Huddy.

The first of 10 children, Sandy taught her siblings about responsibility and independence. She could be headstrong but all who knew her well were touched by her love and kindness. Her smile brightened every room she walked into and her laughter was contagious. She took great pride in her children, grandchildren and great - grandchildren. Sandy was a hard worker, taking her first job as a teenager and leaving her last job at age 71.

Sandy was preceded in death by a sister, Marcia Adkins, and two brothers, James Smith and Matthew Smith.

Those left to cherish her memories include brothers Rick Smith and wife Margie, Scott Smith, Gary Smith and wife Dee, Phil Smith, and Steve Smith; sister, Christine Thomas; daughters, Connie Webb and Kimberly Fanaris; granddaughter, Courtney Mangus; grandsons, Devin Fanaris and Elijah Harris; great-grandsons, Devin Fanaris Jr. and DarMelo Fanaris, along with numerous nieces and nephews.

Services will be held at 12 noon on Monday, July 8, at First Baptist Church of Charleston, where Sandy was a longtime member, 432 Shrewsbury Street. Reverend Mary Kate Jacquet will preside.

Donations can be made in Sandy's memory to Children's Home Society of WV, P.O. Box 2942, Charleston, WV 25330 or online at childhswv.org. Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail from July 6 to July 8, 2019