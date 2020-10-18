1/1
Charol Lynn Kirchhoff
1964 - 2020
Charol Lynn Kirchhoff 1964- 2020 Charol Lynn Kirchhoff, 55, of Cheyenne, Wyoming passed away at her home on Tuesday, October 13, 2020 surrounded by her family and loved ones.

Charol was born October 29, 1964 in Fort Collins, Colorado, a daughter of Garry R. Mathews, Sr. and the late Nancy I. (Carpenter) Bradley.

Charol loved family, cooking and game night....when the three came together, she was in heaven. She loved everyone and was always quick to lend a hand to strangers and friends alike. Even though she was the smallest and youngest of identical twins, she displayed great courage and strength right to the end. She is gone for now but leaves the world a better place.

Charol is survived by her father, Garry Mathews, Sr.; two children, Tamara (David) Kirchhoff and Michael (Karen) Kirchhoff; sisters, Carol (Stephen) Kirchhoff, Stacie (Dennis) Younce, and Ashley Mathews; brothers, Garry Mathews, James (Barb) Kinzer and Dion (Tina) Kinzer; and five grandchildren, Alexis, Alana, Reese, Tommie and Ayden.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Thomas C. Kirchhoff; mother, Nancy I. (Carpenter) Bradley; two children, Tommie Kirchhoff and Shania Kirchhoff; and sister, Kelly Sue Mathews.

A reception for family and friends will be held on Saturday, October 24, 2020 at 4:00 p.m. at Old Chicago, 1734 Meadowland Drive, Cheyenne.

Condolences may be offered to the family on-line at www.schradercares.com.



Published in Wyoming Tribune Eagle from Oct. 18 to Oct. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
24
Visitation
04:00 PM
Old Chicago
Funeral services provided by
Schrader Funeral Home
2222 Russell Ave
Cheyenne, WY 82001
(307)634-1568
