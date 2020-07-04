1/1
Darrell Girard
Darrell Girard 1942- 2020 Darrell J. Girard, 78, of Cheyenne, passed June 28, 2020. He was born in Long Beach, CA June 17th, 1942 and survived by three of his four children- Sean, Shelley, and Steven, two grandchildren, Travis Girard (deceased) and Joseph Garcia.

Darrell was an avid motorcyclist, Master Machinist, and Master Mechanic, and could tell you what was wrong with your car if you mimicked the noise over the phone, then make you the tool to fix it.

He was loved and will be sorely missed. RIP Dad.

Donations may be sent to the Cheyenne Animal Shelter.

Published in Wyoming Tribune Eagle from Jul. 4 to Jul. 5, 2020.
