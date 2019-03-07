Obituary Print Dennis Whitt | Visit Guest Book

FAIRBORN — Dennis Whitt, age 65 of Fairborn, passed away Monday March 4, 2019 at the Hospice of Dayton. He was born August 5, 1953 in Dayton, the son of the late Alden and Norma (Grooms) Whitt. Dennis was a 1972 graduate of Park Hills High School and Hobart Welding School and was employed with the City of Fairborn, retiring as supervisor of the street department after 30 years of service. He was a member of Bethlehem Lutheran Church in Fairborn and the 'Ol Fashun Rod and Gun Club. An avid fisherman, he also enjoyed shooting, drag racing, and cruising in his Camaro. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by a son, Justin; and a sister, Marie McPheron. He is survived by his wife of 40 years, Joyce; son, Jerod (Jocelyn) Whitt; three grandchildren, Lauren (Alex) Reed, Emily Whitt, Madison Whitt; two great-grandchildren, Alex, Jr. and Rylee Reed; five siblings, Terry Adkins, Jeanette Whitt, Charlotte Whitt, Mary Gibson, Linda Thompson; special friends, Tina Gibbs, Jim Pile; as well as numerous nieces, nephews, and other extended family. The family will receive friends on Friday March 8, 2019 from 5:00 until 7:00 P.M. at the Belton-Stroup Funeral Home, 422 E. Dayton-Yellow Springs Rd., Fairborn, where a funeral service will be held on Saturday March 9, 2019 at 10:30 A.M., Rev. Keith F. Witte officiating, visitation from 10:00 A.M. until the time of service. Burial will follow at the Byron Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Bethlehem Lutheran School -or- Bethlehem Lutheran School PTO –or- Hospice of Dayton.

Funeral Home Belton Stroup Funeral Home

422 E. Dayton-Yellow Springs Road

Fairborn , OH 45324

937-879-0800
Published in Xenia Daily Gazette from Mar. 7 to Mar. 8, 2019

