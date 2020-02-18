JAMESTOWN — James D. Hackley, 86, of Jamestown, passed away Saturday, February 15, 2020 peacefully at home with his loving family at his bedside. He was born September 24, 1933 in Urbana, Ohio to parents Addison M. and Dorothy M. (Sudduth) Hackley. He was one of 13 children. He retired from Harrison Radiator Divn. Of General Motors after 13 years of service. He served in the United States Army from February 1955 to December 1956.

He is survived by his wife of 65 years, Carol (Spahr) Hackley, 3 children, James Mark (Terri), Cheryl Dianne and Randall Brian (Sharon) Hackley. Several grandchildren, great grandchildren and 1 great, great grandson. He also is survived by 5 brothers, Raymond, Fred, Allen, Richard and Steve, 2 sisters, Pauline and Erma and 2 special adopted friends, Mario Martinez and Anthony Mootispaw.

Visitation will be held Saturday, February 22, 2020 at Powers-Kell Funeral Home in Jamestown from 10:00 AM until 12:00 Noon with services to follow. Bill Lott, Minister officiating. Jim was a member of Grape Grove Church of Christ. Burial will be in Grape Grove Cemetery, Jamestown, Ohio.