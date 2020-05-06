Peggy Waugh
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Peggy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
XENIA — Peggy Waugh, 76, of Xenia, passed away Sunday, May 3, 2020, at Trinity of Fairborn. She was born January 2, 1944, in New Burlington, Ohio, the daughter of Fred and Esther Jenks McCall. She is survived by her husband, Homer K. Waugh, whom she married, August 2, 1963, two sisters, Linda Maxwell, Connersville, IN, and Judith Silvey, Hillsboro, OH, sisters-in-law, Edith Waugh and Connie (Glenn) Martin, Xenia, OH, by nieces, Sandy Daniels, Chris South, and Dawn Maxwell, nephews, Phil Maxwell, Aaron Batson, and Allen Batson (Shawna), and by many close friends. She was preceded in death by her parents. Peggy loved camping and vacations in Hawaii with her husband. Peggy will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her. Private graveside services will be held at the convenience of the family in New Burlington Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society, 2808 Reading Rd., Cincinnati, OH, 45206, in her memory. Condolences may be made to the family at www.NeeldFuneralHome.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Xenia Daily Gazette from May 6 to May 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Graveside service
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Neeld Funeral Home
1276 North Detroit Street
Xenia, OH 45385
937-372-3564
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Not sure what to say?
0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved