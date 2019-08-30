XENIA — Willard Ray "Bill" Oliver, age 73, of Xenia passed away Monday, August 26, 2019 at his residence. He was born January 3, 1946 in Sandy Hook, Kentucky, the son of Mary (Barker) and Charles Oliver.

He was preceded in death by his parents, his son: Kevin Oliver; a granddaughter: Jessica Oliver; son-in-law: Paul Chaffins; and his siblings: David, Larry, Edward, Darrell, Willis, Marie and Vercie Oliver.

Bill is survived by his wife, Sylvia (Reed), whom he married July 13, 1963; children: William Shawn (Cori) Oliver of Dublin, OH; Shanna Michelle Oliver of Xenia; 10 grandchildren: Justin & Kristin Oliver, Ashley & Brittany Brown, Chelsea, Dakota, Austin, & Paul Chaffins Jr., Alyssa Katzenbach, and Malia Horton and 14 great grandchildren; as well as numerous nieces, nephews, other family members and many friends.

Bill retired after 35 years from General Motors, where he had been a pipe fitter. He enjoyed gardening and fishing. He played the guitar. Bill also enjoyed going to Kil-Kare with his sons.

Services will be held 2 PM Tuesday, September 3, 2019 at McColaugh Funeral Home, Inc. 826 N. Detroit Street, Xenia with Pastor Ken Day officiating. He will be buried at Woodland Cemetery, Xenia. Visitation will be held Tuesday from 1 PM until the time of service at the funeral home. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.mccolaughfuneralhome.com.