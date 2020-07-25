Arlene J. (Swope) HanesYork - Arlene J. (Swope) Hanes, formerly of Mt. Wolf, entered into rest on Thursday, July 23, 2020, at 3:59 am at Manor Care York North, at the age of 93. She was the daughter of the late Cyrus and Grace V. (Lehman) Swope and sister of ten siblings.She leaves two sons, Larry Hanes of FL and Bruce Hanes of and her daughter in law, Christine Hanes of Mt. Wolf, five grandchildren and three great grandchildren.All services will be private with Burg Funeral Home, Inc., 134 W. Broadway, Red Lion assisting the family. Rev. David D. Tietje, of St. John's UCC of Red Lion will officiate. Burial will be in Susquehanna Memorial Gardens.You can view the full obituary online.