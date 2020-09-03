Carl E. Brown, III
Hellam - Carl E. Brown III, age 62, of Hellam, died at 6:00 AM Wednesday, September 2, 2020 at his residence. He was the husband of Susan S. (Schaad) Brown.
Born on August 25, 1958 in York, he was a son of the late Carl E. Brown, Jr. and the late Grace (Erney) Brown. Mr. Brown was a US Navy veteran and had worked at BAE Systems as a Design Engineer. He was a member of the Penn State Alumni Association.
In addition to his wife of 17 years, Mr. Brown is survived by two sons, Vincent Rex Soden and Justin D. Soden; two brothers, John M. Brown, and his wife Jody, and Greg A. Brown, and his wife Julie; and a sister, Carla Brown. He was also preceded in death by a brother, Robert E. Brown.
Funeral services will be private. Workinger Semmel Funeral Homes and Cremation, 849 East Market Street, York, is in charge of arrangements.
Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.