Carl L. Moltz, Jr.New Freedom - Carl Louis Moltz, Jr., 81, of New Freedom, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his family. He was the husband of Carole V. (Vogeler) Moltz of New Freedom, sharing 57 years of marriage together.Born in Baltimore, MD, he was the son of the late Carl L. Moltz, Sr. and Agnes H. (Sluka) Moltz.Carl was a graduate of Calvert Hall College High School in Baltimore, MD, Class of 1956. He attended the University of Maryland and later the University of Baltimore; where he received his Bachelor's degree in Accounting. He worked for American Credit Indemnity Co. in Baltimore, retiring after 35 years of service. He was an avid golfer, member of the Bon Air Country Club, and enjoyed gardening. He was a huge sports fan, particularly of all University of Maryland sports teams, Calvert Hall teams, Ravens and Orioles.In addition to his wife Carole, he is survived by a daughter Lori A. Moltz and a son Carl L. Moltz, III and his wife Gina; two granddaughters Rachel and Allison.A Funeral Liturgy will begin at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, November 27, 2020 at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, 315 N. Constitution Ave., New Freedom, PA 17349 with Rev. Robert A. Yohe, Jr. as the Celebrant.In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Carl's memory to: The Sandra and Malcolm Berman Cancer Institute at GBMC (Greater Baltimore Medical Center); Physician's Pavilion West, 6569, Charles St Suite 200, Towson, MD 21204, or Heartland Home Hospice of South Central Pennsylvania; 3417 Concord Rd C., York, PA 17402 or Calvert Hall Scholarship Fund; 8102 La Salle Road Baltimore, MD 21286.