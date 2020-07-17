Eileen L. McCandlessManchester, PA - Eileen L. McCandless, 68 of Manchester, PA, died at UPMC Pinnacle-Memorial Hospital in York, PA on July 17, 2020. She was the wife of Dale M. McCandless, with whom she observed their 28th wedding anniversary on April 9, 2020.Born December 12, 1951 in Columbia, PA, she was the daughter of the late Michael S. and Mildred R. (Stevenson) Hartle.Eileen was formerly employed at Danskin, Inc. for twenty years and attended Starview United Methodist Church in Mt. Wolf, PA.In addition to her husband, Eileen is survived by two sisters, Linda Hartle of Manchester, PA and Karen Dietz of Strinestown, PA and a brother, Michael Hartle of State College, PA. She was preceded in death by a son, Stephen Coplin.A graveside service will be held at 10:00 a.m. Wednesday, July 22, 2020 at Susquehanna Memorial Gardens, 250 Chestnut Hill Road, York, PA with the Rev. Kelly Shiflett officiating. Family and friends should meet at the entrance to the cemetery by 9:45 a.m. Wednesday.Memorial contributions may be made to the Autism Society of America, 6110 Executive Blvd., Suite 305, Rockville, MD 20852.Arrangements by the Etzweiler Funeral Homes and Cremation Service, 1111 E. Market St. York, PA 17403