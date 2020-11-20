Gary L. Mummert
Hanover - Gary L. Mummert, 81, husband of Dixie Kessel Mummert, passed away peacefully on Friday, November 20, 2020 at his home.
Born on Saturday, March 4, 1939 in Hanover, he was the son of the late Lavere G. "L.G." and Mildred C. Wildasin Mummert. A 1957 graduate of Eichelberger High School, he was a member of the New Hope Faith Community. Gary was a second generation builder who took over the family business in 1972 and became the owner and operator of Gary L. Mummert Builders, Inc. He will be long remembered for his many years of opening and closing graves in numerous local cemeteries. Dedicated to his chosen profession, he always said that he was most relaxed when he was operating his backhoe. He was a member of the Hanover Elks BPOE #763 and was a former member and past president of the Adams County Builders Association. Gary enjoyed car rides, but mostly loved being with his family and going to his children's and grandchildren's sporting events.
Surviving, in addition to his wife of more than 63 years, are three children, Brent Mummert and his wife, Lorena, of Taylor, TX, Lori Quiambao and her husband, Cord, and Tim Mummert and his wife, Stacy, all of Hanover; seven grandchildren, Leila and Chloe Quiambao, Jordan Mummert, Sadie Miller, and Logan, Paige and Finley Mummert; and four great-grandchildren, Bianca and Canaan Mummert, Elena Miller and Thompson Albright. He was preceded in death by his half-brother, Nevin Bechtel.
Due to COVID-19, a private service will be held. During this difficult time of private services, you will be able to view the service, live streamed on his memorial tribute page at www.PanebakerFuneralHome.com
starting at 2 PM Tuesday, November 24, 2020.
A celebration of Gary's life will be held when the current health threats lessen.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Hospice and Community Care, PO Box 4125, Lancaster, PA 17604-4125 or plant a tree in Gary's memory.