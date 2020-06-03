Ivan Stouffer
Spring Grove - Ivan E. "Bunk" Stouffer, 82 of Spring Grove, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, June 2, 2020 at UPMC Pinnacle Hospital in Hanover. He was the loving husband of Jean Edna (Lutzinger) Stouffer; together they shared 61 years of marriage.
Born Thursday, June 24, 1937 in Franklin County, PA, he was a son of the late Robert E. Stouffer and Ruth (Erdenbrach) Verdier.
Bunk was a loving husband, father and grandfather. He cherished his family and loved spending time with them. Mr. Stouffer served in the United States Army and then went on to work at Bi-Comp formerly known as Maple Press in York for many years. Ivan was a dog lover and raised several dogs throughout his life. He enjoyed gardening vegetables, spending time with his grandchildren and great grandchildren, and also sitting around his fire pit by picnic table.
In addition to his wife, Bunk is survived by three children, Richard "Rick" Stouffer and his wife Denise of Spring Grove, Kristal Jean Stouffer Trodden and her husband Jeff of Spring Grove, Jeffrey Wade and his companion Lisa Curless of OH; six grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; and seven siblings, Eric Stouffer, Penny Yingling, Grace "Susie" Hollinger, Judy Sease, Terry Stouffer, Robert "Bobby" Stouffer, and Andrea Gilbert.
There will be no public viewing and services will be private and at the convenience of the family.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to York County SPCA, 3159 N. Susquehanna Trail, York, PA 17406.
To share memories of Ivan E. "Bunk" Stouffer, please visit www.wetzelfuneralhome.com.
Published in York Daily Record from Jun. 3 to Jun. 7, 2020.