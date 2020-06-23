Jason Edward Shipley
York - Jason Edward Shipley, age 36, of York died Friday, March 13, 2020 at York Hospital. Born in York on October 3, 1983, he was the son of Pamela Sue May Heiser and Steven E and Teresa L Shipley.
Jason was a 2002 graduate of Eastern York High School. He attended YBI studying Culinary Arts. He enjoyed fishing, riding BMX and dirt bikes. Jason was a very talented artist and chef. He was a loving Uncle and family meant a lot to him. Jason was a very dedicated friend to many.
In addition to his parents, he is survived by his brother, Jared M Shipley and fiancé Ashley, Grandfather Joseph Shipley of York; His Aunt, Teresa Davis, and her husband Troy of Wrightsville, his Aunt Vickie Shields of Dallastown, and his Aunt Melissa McDermott, of Manchester. Many nieces and nephews. Jason was preceded in death by a brother, Alan Carr and Grandparents Billy and Patricia May and Peggy Shipley.
There will be no viewing or funeral services.
Memorial contributions may be made to Not One More - York Chapter, 320 Loucks Road, York, PA 17404.
Arrangements by the Etzweiler Funeral Homes and Cremation Service, 1111 E Market Street, York, PA 17403. WEB Address: www.etzweilerfuneralhome.com.
Published in York Daily Record from Jun. 23 to Jun. 24, 2020.