Jason Edward Shipley
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Jason's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Jason Edward Shipley

York - Jason Edward Shipley, age 36, of York died Friday, March 13, 2020 at York Hospital. Born in York on October 3, 1983, he was the son of Pamela Sue May Heiser and Steven E and Teresa L Shipley.

Jason was a 2002 graduate of Eastern York High School. He attended YBI studying Culinary Arts. He enjoyed fishing, riding BMX and dirt bikes. Jason was a very talented artist and chef. He was a loving Uncle and family meant a lot to him. Jason was a very dedicated friend to many.

In addition to his parents, he is survived by his brother, Jared M Shipley and fiancé Ashley, Grandfather Joseph Shipley of York; His Aunt, Teresa Davis, and her husband Troy of Wrightsville, his Aunt Vickie Shields of Dallastown, and his Aunt Melissa McDermott, of Manchester. Many nieces and nephews. Jason was preceded in death by a brother, Alan Carr and Grandparents Billy and Patricia May and Peggy Shipley.

There will be no viewing or funeral services.

Memorial contributions may be made to Not One More - York Chapter, 320 Loucks Road, York, PA 17404.

Arrangements by the Etzweiler Funeral Homes and Cremation Service, 1111 E Market Street, York, PA 17403. WEB Address: www.etzweilerfuneralhome.com.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in York Daily Record from Jun. 23 to Jun. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Etzweiler Funeral Home
1111 East Market Street
York, PA 17403
(717) 843-0216
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved