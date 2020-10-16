1/1
Jeffrey L. Neal
Jeffrey L. Neal

Dover - Jeffrey L. Neal, 70, passed away Tuesday, October 13, 2020 at UPMC Memorial Hospital. He was the husband of Anita L. (Stough) Neal to whom he was married for 47 years.

A Celebration of Life Tribute Service will be held at 11:00 AM Monday, October 26, 2020 at Heffner Funeral Chapel & Crematory, Inc., 1551 Kenneth Road, York. A viewing will be held from 10-11:00 AM Monday at the Funeral Chapel. Burial will be in Susquehanna Memorial Gardens with full military honors presented by York County Veterans Honor Guard.

Born October 10, 1950 in York, a son of the late Helena (Ilgenfritz) and Harry R. Neal, Sr.; he was a 1967 graduate of Central York High School. Mr. Neal had retired from York International. Jeff was an avid Indianapolis Colts fan and member of West York VFW. He was a US Air Force veteran of The Vietnam War.

In addition to his wife, Mr. Neal is survived by a son, Mark A. and wife Jennifer Neal of Dover; two granddaughters, Cali and Aubrey Neal; and a brother, James "Jim" and wife Cindy Royer of Colonial Park.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Cancer Patient Help Fund or to benefit Wellspan Cardiology Research, ? York Health Foundation, 50 N. Duke St., 2nd Fl., York, PA 17401.

Published in York Daily Record from Oct. 16 to Oct. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
