John M. TaughinbaughYork - John M. Taughinbaugh, 79, entered into rest Friday July 17, 2020 at Rest Haven-York. He was the husband of the late Dorothy L. (Friese) Taughinbaugh.A visitation will be 1-2 p.m. Saturday August 1, 2020 at John W. Keffer Funeral Homes and Crematory, Inc. 902 Mt. Rose Ave. The memorial service will begin at 2 p.m. at the funeral home. Full military rites will be presented by the York County Veteran Honor Guard, at the funeral home, prior to the service. Private burial will be in Indiantown Gap National Cemetery.Mr. Taughinbaugh was born March 22, 1941 in York, a son of the late Herdon and Frieda Taughinbaugh. He served in the US Marine Corps and was employed at Caterpillar Inc. He was a member of the American Legion, Pleasureville post.John is survived by his children James Taughinbaugh, Brian Taughinbaugh, Andrea Cupernall, Debbie Adams; 13 grandchildren; 22 great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by a son, John Taughinbaugh, Jr.