Dover Twp - Joyce L. Bates, age 84, of Dover Township, Dover, died at 9:46 AM on Sunday, June 23, 2019 at Providence Place Retirement Community of Dover. She was the wife of the late Edward J. Bates.



Born on September 16, 1934 in York, a daughter of the late Russell and Mildred (Shaffer) Kohler, she retired from Dover Elementary School where she worked in the cafeteria. Mrs. Bates attended St. Stephen's United Church of Christ and was a member of Shiloh American Legion Post 791. She also loved going to the beach.



Mrs. Bates is survived by a son, Douglas E. Bates, and his wife Beth, of York; a daughter, Carol J. Warner, and her husband Bill, of York; five grandchildren, Ian, Jessika, Kelsey, Brandon, and Trishia; six great grandchildren; a brother, Malcolm Kohler; and a sister, Eileen Berkheimer. She was also preceded in death by a brother, Neil Kohler; and a sister, Geraldine Hawkes.



Funeral services are scheduled for 1:30 PM Thursday, June 27, 2019 at William E. Little Funeral Homes Inc., 60 South Main Street, Manchester, with Chaplain Kevin Cross, officiating. Viewing will be 12:30-1:30 PM. Burial will be in Susquehanna Memorial Gardens.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to , 2951 Whiteford Rd # 304, York, PA 17402.



