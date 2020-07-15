Kenneth E. Myers
Manchester - Kenneth E. Myers, age 89, of Manchester, died at 4:16 AM Monday, July 13, 2020 at his residence. He was the loving husband of Delores (Lloyd) Myers, with whom he shared 45 years of marriage.
Born September 25, 1930 in York Haven, a son of the late Levi E. and Sarah M. (Jennings) Myers, he served in the US Army during the Korean Conflict and then retired as an auto mechanic. He attended Living Word Community Church in Red Lion and was a member of the Shiloh American Legion Post 791, and the Victory Athletic Association. He enjoyed fishing, golfing, and loved to have meals with his family and friends.
In addition to his wife, Mr. Myers is survived by six children, Kenneth E. Myers, Jr., and his wife Toni Marie, of Dover, Jeffrey L. Myers, and his wife Irene, of Shippensburg, Ann L. Jacoby, and her husband Paul, of Dover, Michael D. Keefe, of York, Pamela J. Mervine, and her husband Bill, of Brooksville, Florida, and Jeffrey L. Keefe, and his wife Jane, of Dover; eight grandchildren, Gary, Crystal, Sarah, Alex, Katie, Kasey, Chad, and Todd; and a brother, Glenn Myers, and his wife Janet, of Manchester. He was also preceded in death by his infant son, Phillip Ray Myers; and two brothers, Don and Bob Myers.
A memorial service is scheduled for 11:00 AM Thursday, July 23, 2020 at Living Word Community Church, 2530 Cape Horn Rd, Red Lion, with his Pastor Brian Rice, officiating. Visitation will be 10-11:00 AM. Guests attending are strongly recommended to wear masks. Burial will be in Paddletown Cemetery, Newberrytown. William E. Little Funeral Homes, Inc., 60 South Main Street, York, is in charge of arrangements.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Wounded Warriors
