Beloved Lois Jane Nielsen, 88, passed away at Manor Care of York North, August 19, 2020. She was the widow of Marius C. Nielsen. Surviving children: Wayne, Scott, Steven, Brian Nielsen, and daughter, Wanda Ruff. 6 grandchildren: Kristen Smith, Katrina Nielsen, David Ruff, Deanna Ruff, Valerie Quinlivan, and Alysha Ruff. 2 great-grandchildren: Zeth Nielsen and Nora Quinlivan. A private family service will be held in Bel Air, Md.









