1/1
Lois Jane Nielsen
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Lois's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Lois Jane Nielsen

Beloved Lois Jane Nielsen, 88, passed away at Manor Care of York North, August 19, 2020. She was the widow of Marius C. Nielsen. Surviving children: Wayne, Scott, Steven, Brian Nielsen, and daughter, Wanda Ruff. 6 grandchildren: Kristen Smith, Katrina Nielsen, David Ruff, Deanna Ruff, Valerie Quinlivan, and Alysha Ruff. 2 great-grandchildren: Zeth Nielsen and Nora Quinlivan. A private family service will be held in Bel Air, Md.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in York Daily Record from Aug. 24 to Aug. 25, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by InYork.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved