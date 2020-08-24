Lois Jane Nielsen
Beloved Lois Jane Nielsen, 88, passed away at Manor Care of York North, August 19, 2020. She was the widow of Marius C. Nielsen. Surviving children: Wayne, Scott, Steven, Brian Nielsen, and daughter, Wanda Ruff. 6 grandchildren: Kristen Smith, Katrina Nielsen, David Ruff, Deanna Ruff, Valerie Quinlivan, and Alysha Ruff. 2 great-grandchildren: Zeth Nielsen and Nora Quinlivan. A private family service will be held in Bel Air, Md.
Published in York Daily Record from Aug. 24 to Aug. 25, 2020.