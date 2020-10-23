Lottie Mae Berkheimer
York - Lottie Mae Berkheimer, 92, entered into rest at 4:30 a.m. on Wednesday, October 21, 2020 at Rest Haven - York. She was the wife of the late Jacob Aaron Berkheimer, Jr.
Born September 16, 1928 in York, Lottie was the daughter of the late George W. Eisenhower and Verna I. (Mundis) Walton.
She retired in 1990 from Dentsply International following 23 years of service. Lottie previously worked for South Pine Nightware.
She was a member of Dover Bethany U.M. Church and participated in the Womens' Sewing group and numerous mission projects.
Lottie loved dark chocolate, and enjoyed completing crossword puzzles and challenging jigsaw puzzles.
Although her recent getaways were to Ocean City, MD, she and her late husband traveled each summer and they vacationed in all 50 states.
Lottie is survived by a daughter, Joan E. Myers Goodman of York; three step-daughters, Nancy J. Platts and husband, John of Dover, Vicki A. Kehr and husband, Terry of York New Salem and Carla M. Green and husband, Steve of East Berlin; eight grandchildren, Jenny Fisch, Jodi Rohrbaugh-Morrett, Tabitha Allen, Joshua Rohrbaugh, John Green, Tennille Burkhart, John Goodman, and Gina Fuller; 15 great grandchildren; a half sister, Donna Markey Jones of York, numerous cousins, nieces and nephews. In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by a step-son, Jacob A. Berkheimer III; a son-in-law, Harry R. Goodman; and half brothers, Gordon F. Smith and David E. Walton.
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend Lottie's funeral at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, October 28, 2020 at Dover Bethany U.M. Church, 4510 Bull Rd., Dover. The viewings will be from 6 to 8 p.m. on Tuesday and from 10 to 11 a.m. on Wednesday at the church. Burial will follow in Dover Bethany Cemetery, Dover. Officiating will be her pastor, the Rev. Salvatore Buonocore. Emig Funeral Home, Dover, is serving her family.
Memorial contributions may be made to the American Heart Association
, 610 Community Way, Lancaster, PA 17603; or Dover Bethany U.M. Church, 4510 Bull Rd., Dover, PA 17315.
