Rebecca Lynn Runkle



Rebecca Lynn Runkle, 50, passed away October 19, 2020. She was born on September 29, 1970 & was the daughter of Darlene ( Daugherty) Runkle and the late Paul Runkle.



She was a 1988 graduate of Kennard-Dale High School. And a 1992 graduate of Elizabethtown College where she earned a BA degree in music therapy, showing her passion for music and concern for others. She is now singing in harmony with her dad and the Angel's in our Father's kingdom. She had been employed by Genesis Health Care.



Rebecca enjoyed campfires, swimming, fishing, gardening, bird watching and her cat, Porsche.



In addition to her mother, Darlene, she is survived by two brothers, Brian Runkle of Dallastown; and Scott Runkle of Felton; two nieces, Laura Runkle and Michelle Runkle; two great nephews, Hunter Trahan and Brady Simpson; and companion, Mark Wolfe of Stewartstown.



In memory of Rebecca and her love for music those desiring may send memorial contributions to Stewartstown United Methodist Church, 26 South Main Street, Stewartstown, PA 17363 with "Superstar" on the check memo line.



Rebecca's family wishes to thank all for their outpouring of love & support and to those who loved and touched Rebecca's life.



Services will be private at the convenience of the family.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store