Robert Darrell FordYork - Robert Darrell Ford, age 84, of Spring Garden Township, York, died 12:45 PM Saturday, October 24, 2020 at County Meadows Retirement Community at Leader's Heights. He was the husband of Jane E. (Winebrenner) Ford. Mr. Ford was the owner of Imperial Brokerage Company and Estate Archetypes. Born November 10, 1936 in Stratton, Nebraska, he was the son of the late Maynard C. and Loova G. Stearns Ford. He moved with his family in 1943 from Trenton, Nebraska to Sedalia, Missouri. He entered Smith Cotton High School in 1950 where he played football, was president of the Senior Class and the Letterman Club. He entered the University of Missouri in 1954 and graduated 1958 with a degree in Forest Products Marketing. In 1958 he served in the US Army artillery and Military Police and retired as a Captain in 1966. While at the University he met his present wife, Jane at Stephens College and they were married in 1958. After serving at Ft. Sill, Oklahoma, they resided in York. He began a marketing career with York Container Company, Inc. through 1964. In 1965 he became involved in Estate and Financial Planning through 1999 with New York Life, Philadelphia Life and Mass Mutual Life Insurance, attaining memberships in the Million Dollar Roundtable, Pennsylvania Leaders Round Table and President of General Agents Association. Local activities included former chairman of the March of Dimes, former director of Southern Pennsylvania Bank, former president of the York Foundation and the Strand Capital Performance Art Center fund. He was a member of Salem United Church of Christ in Jacobus, where he was a Sunday School teacher for 25 years and active in patient visitation at York and Memorial Hospitals, as well as the Brethren Home at Cross Keys and the US Army Veterans Hospital in Lebanon. He was a member of York Rotary Club, and the former Lafayette Club. He was a member of the County Club of York and Regents Glen. In addition to his wife, Mr. Ford is survived by two sons and a daughter, Mark A. Ford, and his wife Sandra, of Belgrade, Maine and Stuart, Florida; granddaughter, Lindsey, and her husband Michael and great granddaughter, Daniela Dunnigan, of Newbury, Massachusetts and Belgrade, Maine; grandson, Gregory Ford, and his wife Chelsey of Harmouth, Maine; son, Matthew C. Ford, and his wife Roseanne of Charlottesville, Virginia; grandson, Luke Ford of Charlottesville, Virginia; grandson, Logan, and his wife Allison, of Portland, Oregon; daughter, Marlisa L. Myers of York; granddaughter, Zoe, and her husband Chris; great grandson Grayson Hoover, of York; granddaughter, Zhara Merisotis of York; grandson Zachary Merisotis of Columbia, South Carolina; and sister, Mertie, and her husband Tom Grimes, of Lenexa, Kansas. He was also preceded in death by a sister, Jula Kimpel. At this time services will be private. Kuhner Associates Funeral Directors, Inc., 863 South George Street, York, is in charge of arrangements. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Salem United Church of Christ, 24 Franklin Street, Jacobus, PA 17407; York Foundation, 21 West Market Street, York, PA 17403; or Life Song Hospice, 3880 Tecport Drive, Suite 2, Harrisburg, PA 17111, ATTN: Katherine Walker.