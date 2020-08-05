Silvina AlarconSpring Garden Twp. - Silvina Alarcon, age 46, of Spring Garden Township, York, died Monday, August 3, 2020 at Calvary Hospital in Bronx, New York. She was the wife to Daniel R. Caceres.Born December 10, 1973 in Paraguay, she was one of 18 children of Antolyn Alarcon, of Paraguay, and the late Maria A. Alarcon-Zaldivar.In addition to her husband and father, Mrs. Alarcon is survived by two sons, Brandon and Henrry Caceres.A private Mass of Christian Burial will be held at Saint Mary's Church of the Immaculate Conception, with the Rev. John M. Kuchinski Celebrant. Burial will be in Prospect Hill Cemetery. Kuhner Associates Funeral Directors, Inc., 863 South George Street, York, is in charge of arrangements.