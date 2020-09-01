Thomas A. PendergastYork - Thomas A. Pendergast, 63, entered into rest Monday August 31, 2020 at Wellspan York Hospital. He was the husband of Cathy A. (Contino) Pendergast for 30 years.A graveside service will begin at 11 am Thursday at Prospect Hill Cemetery with Rev. Carl Tancredi officiating. The John W. Keffer Funeral Homes and Crematory, Inc., East York, is assisting with the arrangements. The procession to the grave will form inside the PA Ave. entrance of the cemetery after 10:30 am.Tom was born August 31, 1957 in York, a son of the late Thomas P. and Janet (Gurreri) Pendergast. He was a graduate of Dallastown High School and York College of PA. He was a successful, top producing real estate professional for more than 30 years, leading a team that helped countless families with their real estate needs. More importantly, he cherished his family and lived for family vacations. Recently, he loved spending time with his grandchildren, patiently attending to them and nurturing their interests. Tom was an avid gardener, often taking home ribbons for his zinnia and tomato entries at the York Fair. On Wednesday nights, you could find him playing paddle tennis with his buddies at CCY. While he loved watching the birds at home, his happiest times were enjoying the view from his patio with friends and family. He was a member of St. Mary's Church.Tom is survived by his wife, Cathy; children Mary Pendergast and her fiancé Jack Rind, Elizabeth Tammaro and her husband Shawn, Jim Herrold and his wife Jessica; grandchildren Jack, June, and Josie Tammaro, and Matilda Herrold; brothers and sisters Nancy Herbst and her husband Stefan, Brian Pendergast, Kathie Jones and her husband Arthur, Mary Snyders and her husband Joe, David Pendergast and his wife Rhonda; nieces and nephews.Memorial contributions may be made to Pregnancy Resource Center 40 S. Richland Ave., P.O. Box 1621, York, PA 17405.