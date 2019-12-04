|
William R. Orris, Sr.
York - William R. Orris, Sr., 87, entered into rest Monday December 2, 2019 at York Hospital. He was the husband of the late Barbara J. (Kirk) Orris. He was the companion of Pat Vaughn.
A viewing will be 10-11 a.m. Monday at Zion United Methodist Church 1030 Carlisle Rd. The funeral service will begin at 11 a.m. at the church with Pastor Jeffrey Welsch officiating. Burial will be in Holy Saviour Cemetery with military rites presented by the Dallastown American Legion post Honor Guard. The John W. Keffer Funeral Homes and Crematory, Inc., West York, is assisting with the arrangements.
Mr. Orris was born February 21, 1932 in York, a son of the late John Rankin and Charlotte Ann (Helder) Orris. He was a member of Zion United Methodist Church and had been employed as a Paid Firefighter with the City of York for 29 years. He later worked at the Hahn Home. He served in the US Marine Corps during the Korean War and was a member of Dallastown American Legion post 605. He was a graduate of William Penn Senior High School where he played golf, football and basketball. He was a member of the Retired Paid Firefighters Assn.
William is survived by his companion; children Margaret "Peggy" Badner and her husband James, William R. Orris, Jr. and his wife Kathleen, Ann E. Shaffer, Catherine M. Hutson and her husband Brandon; grandchildren Jason, Jenna, Trevor, Troy, Megan, Adrianna, Brandon; great-grandchildren Levi, Owen, and Mason; a sister Mary Jane Mitchell. He was preceded in death by a brother and sister John Orris and Kay Orris.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to York City Fire Department 43 S. Duke St., York, PA 17401.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Dec. 4 to Dec. 5, 2019