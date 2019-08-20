HAMLET — Aleane Heaton Bunn, 71, of 114 Hallmark Avenue, Hamlet, passed away, Monday, August 19, 2019, at First Health Moore Regional.

She was born December 12, 1947 in Richmond County, daughter of Thomas Sanford Heaton and Beatrice Hayes Heaton.

Mrs. Bunn was a member at Joy Free Will Baptist and previously worked for Burlington Industries.

A Visitation will be held on Wednesday, August 21, 2019 at Glenwood United Methodist Church from 7:00-9:00 pm.

A Memorial Service will be held at Glenwood United Methodist Church, 221 County Home Road, Rockingham, at 4:00 pm. Pastor Joel Perry will be officiating.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband of twenty five years, Fred McLendon; a grandchild, Chloe Elisabeth McLendon; and a brother, Tommy Heaton.

Survivors include her husband, James "Wesley Bunn, Sr. of the home; daughters, Lisa McLendon of the home and Wanda McLendon Wooten of Hamlet; step-son, James Wesley Bunn, Jr. of Utah; and a grandchild, Trista R. Hanselman.

Harrington Funeral Home & Crematory is serving the Bunn Family.

