CATHERINE SNEAD BALLARD

NASHVILLE — Catherine Snead Ballard, 96, of Nashville passed away Friday, March 1, 2019 at UNC Healthcare in Rocky Mount. She was born Nov. 23, 1922 in Richmond County, a daughter of the late John Monroe and Dora Nell McRae Snead.

Funeral services will be at 1 p.m. Wednesday, March 6, 2019 at Watson-King Funeral Home in Rockingham with Rev. David Beckner officiating. Burial will follow at Richmond Co. Memorial Park.

Surviving, Sons, Dewey Harrison Ballard, Jr. of Back Swamp, NC, William Dean Ballard of Ok, Joel Odell Ballard of Nashville, NC and John Arthur Ballard of Zirconia, NC; Four grandchildren and seven great grandchildren; Sisters, Joyce Bridges of Rockingham and Brenda Snead of Chattanooga, TN; A brother, Michael Snead of Alexandria, VA.

The family will receive friends from 12 p.m. to 1 p.m. prior to the service at the funeral home. Watson-King Funeral Home in Rockingham is serving the Ballard family.