GLADYS RICHARDSON

ELLERBE — On September 22, 2019, just a few months shy of her 97th birthday, Gladys Priddy Richardson left this earth and joined loved ones in her heavenly home.

Mrs. Richardson was born January 30, 1923 in Rockingham County, NC, a daughter of the late Ben and Tidy Holt Priddy. She had attended Mt. Pleasant United Methodist Church, was a homemaker and a farmer's wife. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Arthur Green Richardson, son and daughter-in-law, Edwin and Margaret White Richardson, and granddaughter, Anita Shepard.

Surviving are her children, Donnie Richardson and wife Sandra, Linda Russell and husband Bobby; 8 grandchildren; 13 great grandchildren; 1 great great grandchild; and siblings, Hassell Priddy and wife Doris and sister, Ruby Richardson.

Funeral services will be at 2:00 pm Thursday, September 26, 2019 at the Carter Funeral Home, Ellerbe Chapel with Rev. Chris Thornton officiating. Interment will follow in Mt. Pleasant United Methodist Church Cemetery.

The family will see friends from 5:00 – 7:00 pm Wednesday at Carter Funeral Home in Ellerbe and at other times at the home of Linda and Bobby Russell.

The family would like to extend thanks to the staff of Sandy Ridge Assisted Living and Richmond County Hospice for their kindness and loving care of Mrs. Richardson.

Memorials may be made to Mt. Pleasant Community Club, P.O. Box 65, Ellerbe, NC 28338, or to Richmond County Hospice, 1119 US Hwy 1 N, Rockingham, NC 28379.