REAMEL CARPENTER OVERCASH

ELLERBE — Reamel Carpenter Overcash,93, of Ellerbe, passed away Thursday, October 17, 2019 at her home .

Reamel was born October 29, 1925 in Rowan County, a daughter of Tommie and Bessie McSwain Carpenter. She had worked in the family store, Overcash & Brown, in the Atwell Community in Rowan County, Linn-Corriher Mills in Landis and Borden Manufacturing in Goldsboro. She later served as caregiver for her mother and her father-in-law and mother-in-law, R.A."Bub" and Eunice "Nicey" Overcash. She was truly proud of her children and grandchildren. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 62 years, Guy Overcash; her first grandson,Kristopher Lee Hunsucker and siblings, A.B., J.M., T.C, Ardell "Carpie" and James Carpenter.

Surviving are her children, Cathy Overcash, Patsy Hunsucker (Michael) and Gary Overcash; grandchildren, Chandler and Zachary Overcash; daughter-in-law, Diane McInnis Overcash, and great granddaughter, Brianna Meadows, as well as many special friends.

Funeral services will be at 3pm Sunday, October 20, 2019 at Ellerbe First United Methodist Church with Rev. Elizabeth Polk officiating. Interment will follow in Ellerbe Cemetery.

The family will see friends from 1:45 - 2:45 pm Sunday at the church and at other times at the home.

Memorials May be made to Community Home Care and Hospice, 1791 E. Broad Ave, Rockingham, NC 28379.

Words cannot express our appreciation of the care and compassion extended to mom and us by her primary care physician, Emily Phillips, PA-C, her pulmonologists, David Thornton, MD and Peter Kauffman,PA-C, our Carter Funeral Home family, dear friends, Virgie Clark and Linda Snead and the wonderful staff of Community Home Care and Hospice, especially Rebecca Currie Andrews and Brenda McCaskill.