Reba Tilley Wallace (1930 - 2019)
Guest Book
  • "Prayers to this family, we will miss Reba at the Vista!"
    - Tina Hunsucker
  • "So very sorry for your loss of a dear love one. Charlie F...."
    - Teresa and Jack Peterson
  • "Ms reba was a great lady and a good friend to our mother. ..."
    - Tim Akers
  • "We enjoyed the short time we were able to care for her at..."
    - Angie Grubb
  • "RIP Aunt Reba, no more suffering now. Fly high."
    - Judy Lawrence
Service Information
Main Location (Uptown Lexington) - Lexington
301 North Main Street
Lexington, NC
27292
(336)-248-2311
Funeral service
Saturday, May 25, 2019
2:00 PM
Freedom Baptist Church
214 Hillcrest Court
Lexington, NC
View Map
Visitation
Following Services
Freedom Baptist Church
214 Hillcrest Court
Lexington, NC
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

REBA TILLEY WALLACE

LEXINGTON — Reba Tilley Wallace, 89, of Becky Hill Road, Lexington passed away Sunday, May 19, at Mountain Vista Health Park in Denton.

A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, May 25, at Freedom Baptist Church, where she was a member, by Pastor Clyde Akers. Burial will follow at Forest Hill Memorial Park.

The family will receive friends following the service at the church.

Reba was born May 18, 1930 in Forsyth County to Strawdy D. Tilley and Pearl Crissman Tilley. She was a retired employee of Lexington Furniture, Plant 1 and was preceded in death by her husband, Raymond Everett Wallace; her sisters, Lois, Virginia, and Helen; and her brothers, Edgar, Calvin, Roscoe, and Troy.

Surviving are her son, Davis Wright (Mary) of Blythewood, South Carolina; her daughter, Rusty Tilley (Eugene) of Ellerbe; her brothers, Paul and Clyde Tilley, both of Lexington; five grandchildren; fourteen great-grandchildren; and five great great-grandchildren.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Freedom Baptist Church, 214 Hillcrest Court, Lexington NC 27292.

The family would like to thank the staff of Mountain Vista Health Park for their support and loving care.
Published in Richmond County Daily Journal from May 23 to May 24, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.