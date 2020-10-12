WILLIAM CURTIS DEAN JR.

ROCKINGHAM — William Curtis Dean, Jr. passed peacefully into heaven on October 8, 2020 at 74 years young. He was preceded by his mother Margaret Britt and father William Curtis Dean, Sr.

He is survived by his two daughters, Crystal Dean Smith of Burlington, NC and Julie Dean Murray of Rockingham, NC; younger sisters Lisa Campbell and Sheila Blue both of West End, NC; and younger brothers Richard Dean of Statesville, NC, Charles Dean of Rockingham, NC and James Dean of Oxford, CT; grandson Blaine Murray of North Myrtle Beach, SC; and numerous nephews and nieces.

Mr. Dean was a lifelong resident of Rockingham, NC and an avid Richmond Raiders football fan. He was a Central Tarheel All Conference Guard at Rohanen High School in 1963-1964. He proudly served in the Howitzer Battery 3rd Squadron 3rd ACR unit in U.S. 7th Army during the Vietnam era. After being honorably discharged from the U.S. Army in 1968, he worked at the Seaboard Coast Line Railroad and retired after 30 years of service. Mr. Dean was a long-time member of Southside Freewill Baptist Church. He was a contributor and sponsor of many charitable and religious organizations including Feed The Children, St. Jude, John Hagee Ministry and Moment of Trust. Mr. Dean was also an Honorary Member of the N.C. Sheriffs Association.

His whit, keen sense of humor and generosity will be sorely missed.

In lieu of flowers, donations to any of Mr. Dean's charitable organizations would be graciously accepted.

Grave side services are being held at 2:00 PM Tuesday, October 13, 2020 at Richmond County Memorial Park with military honors.

Watson-King Funeral Home in Rockingham is in charge of the arrangements for the Dean family.