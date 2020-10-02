1/1
Benjamin Mykal Rodriguez
2000 - 2020
Benjamin Mykal Rodriguez, 19, received his angel wings to fly freely on Saturday, September 26, 2020 in Yuma, AZ. He was born on October 10, 2000 in Yuma, AZ to Rudy and Sally Rodriguez.

Benny graduated from Kofa High School in 2019 and had recently started college at Arizona Western Community College. He was not married. He worked as a Host at Texas Roadhouse.

Benny is survived by his parents Rudy and Sally Rodriguez, brother, Bobby (Kathryn) Rodriguez; sister, Jennifer (Ian) Reeve; paternal grandparents, Genero and Evangelina Rodriguez; nephews, Jadyn Sanchez, Damien Sanchez; nieces, Kyley Reeve, MiCaylee Rodriguez, Kaitlynn Rodriguez and numerous aunts and uncles.

He is preceded in death by his sister, Jessica Rodriguez; Grandfather, Vincent R. Reyes and Grandmother, Mary L. Reyes; great-grandmother, Connie Noriega.

According to his wishes he will have a private cremation. A memorial service will be held at Saint Francis Church on Friday, October 2, 2020 at 11:30. A celebration of life will be held immediately following at the Yuma Civic Center, East Room.

In lieu of flowers, the family will accept donations at: https://www.gofundme.com/f/fight-with-benny
to assist with final arrangements.

Our family wishes to thank all those who played a role in helping to comfort Benny during his journey. Specifically, the staff at Phoenix Children's Hospital who he became very attached to over the last five years. Additionally, a heartfelt "thank you" is sent to Dr. Sonal Subbu and her staff for all the accommodations they provided for him.

Published in Yuma Sun on Oct. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
2
Memorial service
11:30 AM
Saint Francis Church
Memories & Condolences

October 1, 2020
May the love of friends and family soften your sorrow and sadness..well miss u Benny!
Claudia Torres
Friend
October 1, 2020
In loving and blessed memory of Benny. We will miss your smile and spirit Rest In Peace. Our hearts and prayers go out to Rudy, Sally And the entire family.
Carlos & Kim Rodriguez
Family
October 1, 2020
Benny you put up a good fight you are cancer free and are finally cure Rest In Peace !! Benny’s parents / family are in my thoughts and prayers
Colleen Fox
October 1, 2020
I’m loving memory of Benny, I will forever cherish the times we had together working, he was one my closest friends at Texas Roadhouse and I missed him everyday after I left. I really wished I could’ve said bye to him. I love him forever and always. My condolences to you guys. RIP Benny ❤
Nancy Lopez
Friend
October 1, 2020
Prayers and positive thoughts for you, Rudy and Sally. No doubt, Benny is in heaven and will forever watch over you. He was lucky to have such loving parents.
Laura Hurt
Friend
October 1, 2020
What a loved life Benny had. Sally and Rudy, you two have seen more sorrow that most parents should ever have to endure but I know Benny and Jessica are together up in heaven as we speak, pain and worry free. You two, along with Jennifer and Bobby, are my heroes. I’m sending up prayer upon prayer for your whole family.
Becky Leffler (Herrera)
Friend
October 1, 2020
Our thoughts and prayers are with you Jen.
Danielle Blassingame
October 1, 2020
In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will love you and miss you always.
Daniella Hammond
Acquaintance
October 1, 2020
Rest in Paradise Benny, my heart hurts/happy. Hursts to see you leave looking and keeping up with you and one of my best friend Renee on my FB page felt as you were a part of my best friends group. Happy you will be the angel to watch over all your family to know your happy makes me happy. Thank you for all the good memories on my Facebook I will miss you.
Velacita Lopez
Friend
October 1, 2020
Having met Benny when he was a toddler running around playing and laughing with my little sister Sierra, he was such a sweet happy little boy, that grew into a incredibly courageous and wonderful young man. You will forever be missed and always in our hearts.
Jennifer Lopez- Grogan
Friend
October 1, 2020
Rudy, Sally, Jennifer and Bobby. My heart broke when I heard about Benny’s passing. I didn’t know him like I did Jennifer and Jessica, but I felt I did through the story’s an pictures you shared on FB. I do know where Benny got his strength, beautiful smile, kindness and love, that is from you Rudy and Sally. May God wrap is loving arms around you all, as your family goes through the healing process. My Jessica welcome Benny with her loving open arms, and may the both share the love, laughter, and freedom they both deserve. Your family will always be in my heart and prayer. Love you all, and God Bless
Dori Duran
Friend
October 1, 2020
As the days and weeks pass, and as you return to life's routine, may you continue to feel comforted by the love and support of family and friends.
We know Benny you are home with your Sister Jessica and others in Heaven.
ROSE RINGWALD
Friend
October 1, 2020
Our Condolences & Prayers to all the family. At a time like this words can not relay the feelings and thoughts to give you the comfort that is required to remove all the sorrow you are feeling. You can only think that he is with GOD and that is a blessing to know his pain is over. He will be missed every day of your life just always remember also MANY others that are unknown to you cared for him & the battle he was fighting. It is always sad to lose one that is so young. He was such a strong snd caring young man. We can all learn from his strength and his smiles. RIP GOD gained another angel.
Dean & Peggy Bailey
October 1, 2020
MiCaylee and I love you so much benster. She already says she misses you watching her grow up. I reminded her and promised her you’ll be watching over her always.
Lauren Luchtman
Family
