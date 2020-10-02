Our Condolences & Prayers to all the family. At a time like this words can not relay the feelings and thoughts to give you the comfort that is required to remove all the sorrow you are feeling. You can only think that he is with GOD and that is a blessing to know his pain is over. He will be missed every day of your life just always remember also MANY others that are unknown to you cared for him & the battle he was fighting. It is always sad to lose one that is so young. He was such a strong snd caring young man. We can all learn from his strength and his smiles. RIP GOD gained another angel.

Dean & Peggy Bailey