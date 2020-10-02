Benjamin Mykal Rodriguez, 19, received his angel wings to fly freely on Saturday, September 26, 2020 in Yuma, AZ. He was born on October 10, 2000 in Yuma, AZ to Rudy and Sally Rodriguez.
Benny graduated from Kofa High School in 2019 and had recently started college at Arizona Western Community College. He was not married. He worked as a Host at Texas Roadhouse.
Benny is survived by his parents Rudy and Sally Rodriguez, brother, Bobby (Kathryn) Rodriguez; sister, Jennifer (Ian) Reeve; paternal grandparents, Genero and Evangelina Rodriguez; nephews, Jadyn Sanchez, Damien Sanchez; nieces, Kyley Reeve, MiCaylee Rodriguez, Kaitlynn Rodriguez and numerous aunts and uncles.
He is preceded in death by his sister, Jessica Rodriguez; Grandfather, Vincent R. Reyes and Grandmother, Mary L. Reyes; great-grandmother, Connie Noriega.
According to his wishes he will have a private cremation. A memorial service will be held at Saint Francis Church on Friday, October 2, 2020 at 11:30. A celebration of life will be held immediately following at the Yuma Civic Center, East Room.
In lieu of flowers, the family will accept donations at: https://www.gofundme.com/f/fight-with-benny
to assist with final arrangements.
Our family wishes to thank all those who played a role in helping to comfort Benny during his journey. Specifically, the staff at Phoenix Children's Hospital who he became very attached to over the last five years. Additionally, a heartfelt "thank you" is sent to Dr. Sonal Subbu and her staff for all the accommodations they provided for him.