Dennis Patrick Paice was born on June 10, 1944 in Oswego, New York. He was the youngest of five boys. Dennis passed away at his home in the Foothills, Yuma, Arizona on March 18, 2019.



Dennis attended Oswego High School graduating in June 1963. He attended Syracuse University and served his country being honorably discharged upon completion of his service time. Dennis was a project construction estimator and maintenance supervisor. In June of 1989 an on the job accident lead to the development of reflex sympathetic dystrophy syndrome and eventually his disability. Dennis moved his family to Arizona in 1991 to enjoy a warmer climate, making it easier and less painful on his physical condition. Dennis was a talented painter, and until his disease progressed to include shaking in his hands, enjoyed painting. Dennis was gifted with a good voice and enjoyed karaoke with his son Justin and his friends. He was a 4th Degree in the Knights of Columbus, and a member of the Moose and Eagles FOE 4538.



Dennis was preceded in death by his parents, three older brothers, and his youngest son Andrew.



He is survived by his oldest son Justin, an older brother Ronald, two sisters in law Bette (Butch) and Leslie (Garry), as well as nieces, nephews, and great nieces and great nephews.



Dennis's service will be held at 9:00 AM on April 11, 2019 at St. John Neumann Roman Catholic Church, 11545 E. 40th St., Foothills, Yuma.



He will be interred along with his son Andrew in the columbarium at St. John Neuman.



A gathering will be held after the interment in the parish hall.



Dennis was a warm gregarious man who will be greatly missed by his family and friends Published in The Yuma Sun on Apr. 7, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary