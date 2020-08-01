Julie Louise Jaegge passed gently and peacefully from this life on the evening of July 4, 2020 when the Lord took her hand and led her home. We know that she was met there with open arms by her beloved husband Walter Otto Jaegge, her daughter Marie Jaegge, her parents Achille & Cécile Sanscartier, her sister Rachel Parent, her brother Paul Sanscartier, and her grandson John Eric Jaegge. She loved her husband, children, grandchildren, parents, brother & sisters, and all of her extended family members and generously gave of herself to be there for them whenever they needed her.
All of her life, Julie especially cherished her memories of growing up in Quebec, of her French Canadian heritage, and all of her wonderful aunts, uncles, and other relatives in Canada. Julie lived to the great age of 94 and had an avid faith in Jesus Christ throughout her life that she counted on for solace and hope. She had several experiences during her long life that were heartbreaking to her but through it all, her faith was unwavering. She was a member of St. John Neumann Catholic Church in Yuma, AZ for many years and loved all of the time she was able to spend with friends at the church.
Julie is survived by her children: Marc Otto Jaegge, Philip Joseph Jaegge, and Walter John Jaegge; grandchildren: Bianca Christine Jaegge, Andrea Cécile Jaegge, Walter Dobucki, Nicholas Dobucki, Jonathon Dobucki, Joseph Dobucki, Crystal Dobucki, and Dick; nieces and nephews: Michael Martin, Lorne Martin, Paul Martin, Michael Doyle, Jeffrey Doyle, Cathy Brookman, Lily Parent, JoAnne Parent, Nicole Brodeur, Paul Andre Parent, Annie Parent, Roy Jaegge, Eric Jaegge, and Ellen Jaegge. And many many more relatives, all loved. Julie also always had a special place in her heart for her daughters in-law Laurie Jaegge, Julie (Jules) Jaegge, and Deborah Jaegge.
In remembrance of Julie, please send any contributions to St. John Neumann Catholic Church, Yuma, AZ or the charity of your choice
. Thank you!
Memorial services will be held at St. John Neumann Catholic Church, Yuma, AZ at 9 AM on August 15, 2020 where she will be laid to rest and memorialized next to her husband.