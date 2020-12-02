My sweet friend, I will miss you. I am so thankful for the memories. We laughed, we cried, we served and we laughed some more. You are strong, thoughtful, talented, kind, and courageous. Thank you for sharing your spirit with me. Thank you for your example. Thank you for your honesty. Thank you for being you!

To Craig, Robbie, Alyssa, Rees and Ryan,

My heart hurts with yours. Hugs and prayers for each of you.

Janet Clayton

Friend