Rita Masters-Robertson
1969 - 2020
Rita Masters-Robertson, age 50, of Yuma, Arizona formerly of Millersburg, Ohio passed away Saturday June 13, 2020 at Pomerene Hospital.

Rita was born July 18, 1969 in Millersburg, Ohio and was the daughter of Paul and Betty (Markley) Masters.

She is survived by two sons; Zachary Sommers of Spokane, Washington and Cory Masters of Yuma, Arizona. A Grandson; Kannon Masters of Yuma, Arizona. Three brothers; David Lee (Patty Lou) Masters of Killbuck, Daniel (Mary) Masters of Killbuck, and twin brother Roger (Renee) Masters of Millersburg. One sister; Betty Eileen Masters of Killbuck and numerous nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her Father.

Calling Hours will take place 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Wednesday, June 17, 2020 at Alexander Funeral Home in Millersburg, Ohio with a Private Family Graveside Service taking place at a later date.

The family suggests Memorial Contributions be made to Celebrate Recovery, a 12 step faith based rehabilitation program.

Those wishing to share a memory or make online condolences may do so by visiting www.alexanderfhinc.com.

Published in Yuma Sun on Jun. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
17
Calling hours
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Alexander Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Alexander Funeral Home
8612 Ohio 39
Millersburg, OH 44654
(330) 674-4811
