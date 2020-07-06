Ronald "Ron" D. Eriksen, 70, of Dakota Dunes, SD passed away on Wednesday, July 1, 2020 at a Sioux City Hospital.
Ronald "Ron" Eriksen, the son of Jim and Elsie (Dempsey) Eriksen, was born June 24, 1950 in Sioux City, IA. Ron grew up in Hubbard, NE and graduated from Emerson/Hubbard High School in 1969. On November 24, 1989 Ron was united in marriage to Trish Lemmerman.
Ron was well known in the Sioux City area and later Yuma, AZ as an entrepreneur who loved the auto business and branched out to the restaurant business, Aqua 2000 Water business, invested in commercial real estate and many other interests. After moving to Indian Wells, CA, he semi-retired and also enjoyed spending time in his home in Dakota Dunes.
Ron enjoyed golf and football. He was a member at Dakota Dunes Country Club.
Ron will always be remembered and loved by his family and friends for his huge and giving heart.
Ron is survived by his wife Trish of Dakota Dunes, SD; brother Jim Eriksen of Bella Vista, AR; sister Sally Morgan and friend Bob Mycka of San Diego, CA; brother Darrell Eriksen and wife Genene of Omaha, NE; sister Connie Lamp and husband Rob of Papillion, NE; sister Gayle Carper and husband Steve of Lincoln, NE and brother Tracy Eriksen of Thailand; mother-in-law Carol Lemmerman of Central City, NE; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law: Linda Saunders and husband Russ of Central City, NE, Deb Nedrig and husband Dan of Archer, NE and Rod Lemmerman and wife Heather of Grand Island, NE.
He was preceded in death by his parents Jim and Elsie Eriksen; father-in-law Dick Lemmerman; sister-in-law Judy Eriksen; brother-in-law Ron Lemmerman; and two nieces: Sarah Nearman and Dayna Carper Buss.
Cremation rites will be accorded and a celebration of life service will be held Friday, August 7, 2020 for friends and family at the Dakota Dunes Country Club. Meyer Brothers Colonial Chapel in Sioux City is assisting the family.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be directed to Ron's favorite charity: Wounded Warrior Project
or Tunnel to Towers.