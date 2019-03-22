Delores "Dee Dee" Bryan



Zanesville - Delores "Dee Dee" A. Bryan, 57 of Zanesville, died 10:15 AM, Tuesday, March 19, 2019, at Morrison House. She was born March 24, 1961, in Zanesville, the daughter of Melville J. "Bud" Rucker and Venus Marlene (Bebout) Rucker and was a member of Rushing Wind Bikers Church.



Dee Dee was a Customer Service Manager for Walmart and enjoyed sewing and baking, especially her banana bread. She was a loving and caring mother and grandmother who greatly enjoyed the time she spent with her grandchildren.



Dee Dee is survived by her daughter: Erin Bryan of Zanesville; two grandsons: Hayden Addis and Hunter Patton; long time best friends who stood beside her all the way: Linda Brennan Johnson, Tammy Bromley Gossett, Tammy (Mike) Shepherd and Linda McBride and a host of other close friends; one aunt: Karen Myers of Zanesville; a brother-in-law: Thomas Hartley of North Carolina; many nieces, nephews and cousins and the father of her daughter: Mike (Kim) Bryan of Zanesville.



In addition to her parents, Dee Dee was preceded in death by a sister: Marla Hartley.



Friends may call Saturday, March 23, 2019, from 12 Noon to 1:00 PM, at the Hillis, Combs & Nestor Funeral Home, 935 Forest Avenue, Zanesville, where services to celebrate Dee Dee's life will be held at 1:00 PM, with Pastor Michael McGuire officiating. To sign the online guestbook or leave a personal note of condolence please visit www.hilliscombsnestor.com