1/1
Harry Robert St. Clair
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Harry's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Harry Robert St. Clair

77 - Harry Robert "Bob" St. Clair, 77 of Senecaville, Ohio passed away on Saturday, December 5, 2020 at Genesis Hospital in Zanesville.

Bob was born in Zanesville on June 20, 1943. He is the son of the late Harley Elton and Wava Irene (Jordan) St. Clair. He was a 1961 graduate of New Concord High School. He was an avid Nascar and Ohio State sports fan. He retired after 43 years as owner/operator truck driver with St. Clair Trucking. He previously attended the Old Washington United Methodist Church and he served his country in the U.S. Air Force during the Vietnam era.

Harry is survived by his children, Harold Dean (Adriana) St. Clair of Port St. Lucie, FL, Michelle (Tom) Lehotay of Cambridge, Teresa Renee Stewart of Claysville, Robert Allen (Tracie) St. Clair of Cambridge, Rodney Edward St. Clair of Claysville and Ryan Jason St. Clair of Cambridge; several grandchildren; several great grandchildren; his brother, David Edsil St. Clair; his companion, Alice St. Clair, and the mother of his children, Barbara Clagett. He also leaves to share his memory, his extended family, Cindy, Diane, Howard, Anthony, Chris, Christopher, and Taytum.

In addition to his parents, Harry is preceded in death by his brother and sister-in-law, Raymond and Rita St. Clair.

Visitations will be 11 to 1 pm Tuesday, December 8, 2020 at the Farus Funeral Home, 63 West Main Street, New Concord, Ohio. Funeral services will be held at 1 pm on Tuesday with Pastor Clayton Coffey officiating the service. Bob will be laid to rest in Zion Cemetery, Claysville with full military honors provided by the Guernsey County Veterans Council.

www.farusfh.com








To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Times Recorder from Dec. 6 to Dec. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Farus Funeral Home
63 W Main St
New Concord, OH 43762
(740) 826-4318
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Farus Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved