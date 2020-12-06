Harry Robert St. Clair77 - Harry Robert "Bob" St. Clair, 77 of Senecaville, Ohio passed away on Saturday, December 5, 2020 at Genesis Hospital in Zanesville.Bob was born in Zanesville on June 20, 1943. He is the son of the late Harley Elton and Wava Irene (Jordan) St. Clair. He was a 1961 graduate of New Concord High School. He was an avid Nascar and Ohio State sports fan. He retired after 43 years as owner/operator truck driver with St. Clair Trucking. He previously attended the Old Washington United Methodist Church and he served his country in the U.S. Air Force during the Vietnam era.Harry is survived by his children, Harold Dean (Adriana) St. Clair of Port St. Lucie, FL, Michelle (Tom) Lehotay of Cambridge, Teresa Renee Stewart of Claysville, Robert Allen (Tracie) St. Clair of Cambridge, Rodney Edward St. Clair of Claysville and Ryan Jason St. Clair of Cambridge; several grandchildren; several great grandchildren; his brother, David Edsil St. Clair; his companion, Alice St. Clair, and the mother of his children, Barbara Clagett. He also leaves to share his memory, his extended family, Cindy, Diane, Howard, Anthony, Chris, Christopher, and Taytum.In addition to his parents, Harry is preceded in death by his brother and sister-in-law, Raymond and Rita St. Clair.Visitations will be 11 to 1 pm Tuesday, December 8, 2020 at the Farus Funeral Home, 63 West Main Street, New Concord, Ohio. Funeral services will be held at 1 pm on Tuesday with Pastor Clayton Coffey officiating the service. Bob will be laid to rest in Zion Cemetery, Claysville with full military honors provided by the Guernsey County Veterans Council.