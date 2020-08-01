1/1
Justin A. "Chainsaw" Harris
Justin A. Harris "Chainsaw"

Blue Rock - Justin A. Harris "Chainsaw", 25 of Blue Rock passed away on Thursday, July 31, 2020 as the result of an auto accident.

Justin was born in Zanesville on January 14, 1995. He is the son of John W. III and Tonya M. (Hutson) Harris. He worked for Deitrick Lawn Care, he enjoyed mudding, fishing, riding his four wheeler and making people laugh. He was a very kind person who never knew a stranger.

In addition to his parents, Justin is survived by two children that he loved as his own, Geneva and Lillyanna; his twin brother, Dustin Harris, his brother, John Harris IV; his paternal grandfather and step grandmother, John W. Jr (Helen) Harris; his step-grandfather, Virgil Clapper.

Justin is preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Grace Murphy and Robert Hutson and his paternal grandmother, Sandy Clapper.

Please consider making memorial donations to help with expenses thru the website www.farusfh.com/payments or to the Harris fund, c/o CNB, PO Box 423, Duncan Falls, Ohio 43734.

Visitations will be 4 to 7 pm on Monday, August 3, 2020 at the Farus Funeral Home of Duncan Falls where funeral services will be held at 11 am on Tuesday. Pastor Steve Harrop will officiate the services. He will be laid to rest at Lytlesburg cemetery.

www.farusfh.com






Published in Times Recorder from Aug. 1 to Aug. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Thompson-Farus Funeral Home
383 Main St
Duncan Falls, OH 43734
(740) 674-4332
