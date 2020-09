Leo David PottsZanesville - Leo David Potts, 93, passed September 22, 2020. Funeral mass will be celebrated 10:00 am Saturday, September 26 at St. Mary of the Assumption, Lancaster. Burial to follow at St. Mary's Cemetery, Lancaster with a brief visitation at the cemetery. The Bryan & Hardwick Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements. To share memories and condolences with Leo's family or to view full obituary please visit www.BryanHardwickFH.com