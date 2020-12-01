1/1
Linda J. Ross
1946 - 2020
Linda J. Ross

Adamsville - Linda J. Ross, 74, of Adamsville, Ohio died Monday morning, November 30, 2020 at Genesis Hospital in Zanesville.

Born November 21, 1946 in Mount Vernon, Ohio, she was daughter of the late James and Bonnie (Boyer) Gill and was a 1964 graduate of Philo High School. Linda dedicated her life to her family and over 175 children in the Adamsville area for whom she babysat for over 40 years. She was a lifetime member of the Adamsville United Methodist Church and a 4-H Advisor for 38 years.

Surviving is her loving husband of 51 years, Larry F. Ross, whom she married on November 29, 1969; a daughter, Tammy (Phil) Ashcraft of Adamsville; a son, Michael Ross of Adamsville; nine grandchildren, Bree and Kurt Ross, Alivia, KayLynn and Kiley Reffitt and Lindsay, Jacob, Jenna and Macy Ashcraft; a great grandson, Carahn Bowen; two brothers, Russell (Nancy) Gill of Philo and Gary Gill of Zanesville; a sister, Ruth (Tom) Fraley of Philo; a brother-in-law, Jeff Star of Chandlersville; and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sister, Sharon Star.

Calling hours will be 2 to 4pm and 6 to 8pm Thursday, December 3, 2020 at the Adamsville United Methodist Church, 8065 East Street, Adamsville, Ohio 43802.

Funeral services will be 11:00 a.m. Friday, December 4, 2020 at the Adamsville United Methodist Church with Pastor Pamela Lashley officiating.

Due to Covid restrictions, self-provided mask are required during visitation and funeral service.

Linda will be laid to rest at Heaven's Gates Cemetery, Adamsville, Ohio.

Family is being assisted by the Dresden Chapel of Vensil & Chute Funeral Home.






Published in Times Recorder from Dec. 1 to Dec. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
3
Calling hours
02:00 - 04:00 PM
Adamsville United Methodist Church
DEC
3
Calling hours
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Adamsville United Methodist Church
DEC
4
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Adamsville United Methodist Church
Funeral services provided by
Vensil & Chute Funeral Homes - Dresden Chapel
714 Main Street
Dresden, OH 43821
(740) 754-2111
