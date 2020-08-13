1/1
Lynn Launder
1952 - 2020
Lynn Launder

Zanesville - Lynn Launder, 67, of Zanesville, passed away at 1:35 a.m. Wed. Aug. 12, 2020 at Genesis Hospice-Morrison House. He was born on Oct. 21, 1952 in Zanesville, Ohio. He graduated from Maysville High School where he was on the wrestling team and attended the Columbus School of Art & Design. He had worked at Central Ohio Coal Company and Linn Engineering. He was a member of the Zanesville Eagles. He enjoyed history, especially the Civil War, sports, spending time with his dogs Pokey and Roxie.

He is survived by his mother Doris Launder. One brother Randy (Sheila) Launder. One son Sean (Jessie) Launder. One grandson Owen Launder.

He was preceded in death by his father Marion Launder. Special friend Eleanor (Sis) Bowman.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations to either the Muskingum County Animal Shelter or Genesis Hospice. Private graveside services will be held at a later date. To leave a condolence please visit

www.williamthompsonandsonfuneralhome.com






Published in Times Recorder from Aug. 13 to Aug. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
William Thompson & Son Funeral Home
5765 Gladstone Dr
White Cottage, OH 43791
(740) 849-2323
