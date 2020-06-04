Penny L. (Prindle) Taylor
1950 - 2020
Penny L. (Prindle) Taylor

SOMERSET - Penny L. Taylor (nee Prindle) 70, of Somerset, Ohio, died Sunday, May 31, 2020 as the result

of an automobile accident. She was born April 27, 1950 in Lorain.

She enjoyed outdoor activities such as geo-caching and grave researching.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Marjorie (Chester) Prindle and Allen Prindle, and two brothers, Merlin Dale Reisinger and Gary Prindle.

She is survived by her husband of 36 years, Robert A. Taylor; son, Justin T. (Darcy) Taylor; two granddaughters, Piper and Paisley; sisters, Sherrill Seeley, Lois (Dr. James Magisano M.D.) Magisano, and Karen (Dr. Chander Kohli M.D.) Kohli .

There will be no visitation. A family memorial service will be held at a later date. Caring cremation® to take place.

Memorial contributions may be made to The Hemophilia Foundation.

Bope-Thomas Funeral Home in Somerset is entrusted with the arrangements. www.bopethomasfuneralhome.com




Published in Times Recorder & Advocate on Jun. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Bope-Thomas Funeral Home
203 South Columbus Street
Somerset, OH 43783-9750
(740) 743-1652
