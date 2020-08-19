1/1
Sarah Marie Aber
Sarah Marie Aber

Zanesville - On August 17th, 2020 Sarah Marie Aber, 82, of Zanesville, Ohio after battling Covid-19, went to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ.

Sarah was born July 25th, 1938 in Reinersville, Ohio, lived most of her life in the home that she dearly loved on West State Route 37 in beautiful Malta, Ohio. Sarah was a retired Postal Worker, a member of the Malta United Methodist Church and had been highly active in the community all her life.

Sarah was preceded in death by her father Ralph H. Morris and her mother Edith I. (Harper) Morris.

Sarah is survived by her husband of 65 years, Donald J. Aber of Zanesville; sister Dorothy Aber (Joe Aber, deceased) of Piqua, Ohio; Susie Adrean (Raymond Adrean, deceased) of McConnelsville; and Fred Morris, wife Carol (Cain) of McConnelsville; three sons Tracey, wife Jennifer (Hall) of Kokomo, Indiana; Mike of Muncie, Indiana; and Kelly, wife Barbara (Rainer), Zanesville, Ohio. Sarah had many Grandchildren and Great Grandchildren.

Tracey and Jennifer's family:

Ashley Perkins, husband Cole, daughters Noa and Emma of Carmel, Indiana.

Danielle O'Donohue, husband Chris, daughter Adalyn and son Beau of Noblesville, Indiana.

Blake Aber and Emily Frost of Westerville, Ohio.

Mike's family:

Joshua Aber (Nikki) and their sons Collin and Caleb of Muncie, Indiana.

Alyssa Yancey (Steven) and their sons Everett and Jase of South Carolina.

Cheryl (Tolbert) Crabtree, husband Tyler, Muncie, Indiana.

Samantha Tolbert, Muncie, Indiana.

Kelly and Barb's family:

Eric Benjamin and his daughter Zoe of Lebanon, Indiana.

Jennifer Benjamin and her children Tailor, Gunner and Marshall of Zanesville, Ohio.

Sarah Grace Aber of the home.

Services are as follows:

A private family service will be held on Sunday, August 23, 2020 at 2:30 pm, McConnelsville Cemetery with Galen Finley officiating.

In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the American Cancer Society. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.millerhuck.com.




Published in Times Recorder from Aug. 19 to Aug. 21, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Miller-Huck Funeral Home
62 S. 7th St.
McConnelsville, OH 43756
740-962-4471
