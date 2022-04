Ruth Botts Brock

Ruth Botts Brock Ruth Botts Brock, 91, of Troy, wife of the late Rev. Raymond W. Brock, went home to be with her Lord and Savior, Sunday, August 29, 2021 at home encircled by her loving family. The family will receive friends from 12:30PM -1:30PM, Thursday, September 2, 2021 in Main... Read More

