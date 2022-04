Clarence Melvin KING

KING, Clarence Melvin Clarence Melvin King, 92, of Cartersville, Georgia, passed away Tuesday, May 12, 2015. Mr. King was born June 19, 1922 in Gordon County, the son of the late, Mary Susan (Shaw) King and Paul King, was a self- employed Paint contractor and was a member of First... Read More

