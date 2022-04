Carl Butcher Jr.

. THEN AND NOW CUYAHOGA FALLS - Carl Butcher, 70, passed away September 28, 2021. He was a 1969 graduate of Cuyahoga Falls High School and worked as one of the Stutzman Boys. Carl enlisted during the Vietnam War and proudly served in the United States Marine Corps, retiring as a Master... Read More

Clifford-Shoemaker Funeral Home & Crematory - Cuyahoga Falls