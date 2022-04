Helen Hammer

Helen Hammer Clinton - Helen Llewellyn Hammer, age 98, of Clinton died peacefully on January 7, 2021 at NHC in Oak Ridge. Helen was born in Knoxville, TN to Frank and Margaret Llewellyn. She was a graduate of Farragut High School and it was there that she met the love of her life... Read More

