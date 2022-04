Jerry Ray Boozer

Jerry Ray Boozer died at his home in Lula and went to be with the Lord on Oct. 22, 2016, after a long illness. He was 79. Born March 23, 1937, at Grady Hospital, Atlanta, Ga., he graduated from Forest Park High School in 1955. He enlisted in the Navy from 1955 to 1961 where he was... Read More

Memorial Park Funeral Home - Main Chapel